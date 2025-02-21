Nasrallah’s son urges mass participation in funeral of late Hezbollah leader

Tehran, IRNA — Mohammad Mahdi Nasrallah, son of the late secretary-general of Hezbollah, has called for mass participation in the funeral of his father, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In a video message on Friday, Nasrallah urged all those who hold affection for Hassan Nasrallah to further prove their loyalty by joining the funeral ceremony. He said the event would be an opportunity for them to declare their stance.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah will bury its former leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday, February 23, in southern Lebanon, nearly five months after he was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

“The enemies, opponents, and ill-wishers have made every effort to prevent the ceremony from taking place,” his son said. “The least we can do for those who wish to attend the funeral is to acknowledge that you are loyal and committed.”

Nasrallah also addressed those who might hesitate to attend, reminding them that his father stood firm against “fierce storms” for decades and recently as Israel rained down thousands of tons of bombs and ammunition on Lebanon. “Your presence on Sunday is not merely attendance; it is a declaration of your position,” he said.

The funeral for Sayyed Hashim Safieddine, Nasrallah’s deputy and former head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, will also take place on Sunday. He was killed in an Israeli strike in October.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said earlier that Iran would attend the funeral at the highest level.

