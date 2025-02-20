Feb 20, 2025, 11:07 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85756857
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian President wishes health for Pope Francis

Feb 20, 2025, 11:07 AM
News ID: 85756857
Iranian President wishes health for Pope Francis

Iranian President wishes health and speedy recovery for Pope Francis.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has wished Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, a speedy recovery.

“I wish Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for a respiratory infection, well and pray to the Almighty for his health and speedy recovery,” Pezeshkian said on his X account early on Thursday.

Iranian President wishes health for Pope Francis
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Francis is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs. A follow-up chest CT scan revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, necessitating additional therapy.

The Vatican stated that the clinical condition of the 88-year-old Pope “continues to present a complex picture.”

6125**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .