Our neighbors are our priority: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that neighbors are Iran's priority.

“Always a pleasure to host our brothers Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Thursday.

“Fruitful exchanges on bilateral relations and regional issues, our neighbors are our priority,” he added.

On Wednesday, February 19, President Masoud Pezeshkian officially received the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Tehran on an official visit to hold talks with Iranian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Emir of Qatar and his delegation held meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Pezeshkian.

