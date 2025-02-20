Iran currently holding talks with EU: Takht-e-Ravanchi 

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi says Iran is currently holding negotiations with European countries.

In an interview with Alahad TV, Takht-e-Ravanchi said that both European countries and Iran are eager to advance these discussions, adding that a framework for negotiations has been established, and the parties will adhere to it to reach an agreement.

He addressed the threats from the US and the Israeli regime, noting that such threats are not new, but they are both well-aware of the real power of Iran.

Takht-e-Ravanchi warned that the United States and Israel would face severe consequences if they made any reckless moves against Iran.

He also said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has defined the general framework of the negotiation with the US, which Iranian officials will follow.

Takht-e-Ravanchi said that during Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's presidency, after difficult and complicated negotiations, Iran and the five members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany, reached an agreement. However, the US government failed to honor it during both President Barack Obama's term of office and Donald Trump's presidency — a point Iran will not forget.

Regarding developments in Syria, he said that Tehran is closely monitoring the situation and hopes for restoration of security in the country. He also urged other countries to refrain from interfering in Syria's internal affairs.

