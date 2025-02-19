Qatar has special place in Iran's foreign policy: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Iran’s relations with Qatar, saying that while his country prioritizes the development of ties with regional and neighboring nations, the Persian Gulf Arab nation holds a special place in its foreign policy.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a joint press conference with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, on Wednesday afternoon.

Stressing the continuous meetings between the officials from both countries, the Iranian president said he and the Emir of Qatar discussed bilateral issues to secure common interests. “We made good decisions to develop and deepen relations and open new avenues of cooperation.”

Iran believes that regional countries can take steps based on the policy of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and constructive interaction to maintain regional stability and security, the president added.

Pezeshkian also touched on other regional issues and called for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the participation of all Syrians in determining their own destiny.

He appreciated Qatar's mediation role that led to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the Palestinian prisoners. “In the meeting, we emphasized the need for more coherent measures by Islamic countries to reduce the suffering and pain of the people of Gaza and stop the crimes against them, as well as to pursue actions against the criminal Zionist regime.”

The Qatari Emir, for his part, stressed developing and deepening relations with Iran and said that “dialogue is the best solution to overcome differences.”

While expressing happiness over the trip to Iran, Sheikh Tamim said that his visit comes at a time when the West Asian region is facing enormous challenges that require coordination and consultation to resolve.

He also hailed the Iranian president’s visit to Doha in October, calling it a good opportunity for both sides to expand the brotherly and historical relations. “We are confident that the continuation of such visits can help expand these relations further.”

Pointing to his conversation with President Pezeshkian, Sheikh Tamim said that they talked about various areas of cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and economy. "We also emphasized the importance of following up on the results of the recently concluded Joint Economic Commission meetings and increasing the volume of trade exchange in a way that can achieve our goals."

We also discussed the difficult conditions our region is facing as well as international issues of common concern, he said, adding, "We agreed that the best way to resolve the conflicts is through constructive dialogue.”

Sheikh Tamim also welcomed Iran’s constructive relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and other Islamic countries based on common interests and good neighborliness.

The Emir of Qatar said that the Palestinian issue was at the forefront of the discussions and called for the need to adhere to the Gaza ceasefire agreement in Gaza. “We also emphasized the importance of humanitarian aid reaching our brothers in Gaza”.

Sheikh Tamim also expressed hope for suitable conditions for the reconstruction of Gaza, and a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution for Palestine.

