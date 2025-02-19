Russia affirms strong ties with Iran amid possible thaw with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna, says Moscow’s relationship with Tehran remains strong and will not be influenced by any potential improvement in Russian-U.S. relations.

Ulyanov made the remarks on the social media platform X in response to speculations raised by some users that warmer ties between Moscow and Washington could adversely impact Russia’s partnership with Iran.

“It is clear to me that our relations with Iran will not depend on our relations with the United States,” the senior diplomat said.

This sentiment was also echoed earlier by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an exclusive interview with IRNA’s correspondent in Moscow.

Peskov emphasized that cooperation between Iran and Russia functions independently of the ties between the Kremlin and the White House.

When asked what Moscow thought of negotiations to potentially revive the nuclear deal with Iran, he said Russian authorities believe a diplomatic solution is possible if there is political will from all parties involved.

