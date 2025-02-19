Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran on state visit

Tehran, IRNA – Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Al-Thani was received by Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi upon his arrival at at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday.

He is on an official visit and is scheduled to meet with President Masoud Pezeshkian and other Iranian officials.

An official welcoming ceremony for the Emir of Qatar will be held shortly at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran in the presence of the Iranian president.

Pezeshkian traveled to Qatar in October and met with the Emir of Qatar and participated in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum in Doha.

During this visit, high-ranking officials from both countries signed a number of cooperation document in different field, including trade, cultural, and educational sectors.

