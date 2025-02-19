Exclusive: Qatari Emir’s visit to Iran highlights commitment to enhancing ties, says Iranian envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Doha, Ali Salehabadi, has said that the official visit by Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Tehran aligns with the deep-rooted ties of the two countries and aims to serve their common interests.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Salehabadi said that meetings between high-ranking officials from Iran and Qatar will facilitate deeper cooperation in political, security, and economic sectors, as well as enhance coordination in addressing regional issues through constructive diplomacy.

The envoy also described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Qatar as a big step in the bilateral relationship, highlighting that the two countries signed significant agreements in cultural, economic, and political fields.

According to the ambassador, President Pezeshkian’s administration prioritizes good neighborliness in its regional policies, with both Iran and Qatar striving to play a constructive role in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Ambassador to Tehran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Emir’s visit to Tehran underscores the stable ties between the two sides. He further said that the trip aims to enhance mutual relations in economic, trade, and investment sectors as well as to discuss regional and international issues.

The Qatari envoy referred to the amicable ties between Tehran and Doha, noting that a recent development involved the Qatari government’s mediation for a prisoner swap between Iran and the U.S.

In December, Doha hosted an exhibition showcasing Iran-Qatar trade, industry, and investment cooperation to help expand exchanges between the two nations.

Qatar’s Emir, leading a high-ranking delegation, is scheduled to visit Iran on Wednesday. He intends to hold talks with the Iranian president and other officials regarding mutual cooperation as well as regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza.

