Iran, Russia stress developing marine cooperation and combined transport through Caspian Sea

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Dmitry Zverev and Head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Saeed Rasouli emphasized the efforts made by Tehran and Moscow to increase transit through Caspian Sea, facilitate container transport and the launch of the maritime cruise between Anzali and Astarakhan.

Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation is after a comprehensive agreement with Iran in various maritime and port fields, he said referring to equipping of Makhachkala port to facilitate the unloading and loading of all kinds of goods.

Meanwhile, Rasouli said that Iran and Russia are after using logistical and transit capacities in the Caspian Sea.

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran is ready to hold a special meeting with Moscow to achieve a comprehensive maritime roadmap and a joint action plan, he said.

In the meantime, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit signed the roadmap of Iran-Russia cooperation in transportation and transit fields for 2025.

Sadegh said that the Third Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran will be a turning point in economic and transportation cooperation for Iran, Russia and other Caspian Sea countries.

Referring to the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, she said that the event will be determined by the cooperation of the three countries in the western section of the North-South Corridor in the west of the Caspian Sea.

She emphasized issuing drivers' visas, joint efforts to exploit the Caspian Sea's capacity in the fields of cargo and passenger transport, and developing air transport cooperation to increase flights, enhance airline cooperation, define flight destinations, and cooperate in the fields of airport operations and aircraft repair.

