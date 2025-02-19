President meets officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has held meetings with senior officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Sudan in separate meetings in Tehran, which was held on the sidelines of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, where the expansion of mutual ties was a key topic of discussion.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that political borders should not limit the deep relationship between the two countries. He also called for using the ongoing forum to strengthen cooperation, build consensus, and enhance economic, scientific, and cultural exchanges.

In a discussion with Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, President Pezeshkian highlighted the cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations, advocating for the enhancement of the bilateral relationship. He also expressed hope that both sides would prioritize the implementation of mutual agreements.

Addressing Turkmenistan’s Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradow, President Pezeshkian expressed that Tehran is eager to expand ties and trade exchanges with Ashgabat.

During his meeting with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif, President Pezeshkian said that Iran gives importance to its relations with the African country and that the Islamic Republic is ready to work on expanding these ties.

The high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Sudan also expressed their countries’ willingness to enhance cooperation with Iran.

The two-day forum aims to explore ways to boost economic and commercial collaboration among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

