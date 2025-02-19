Araghchi says Israeli regime failed to achieve any of its goals

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of its sinister goals despite committing most severe crimes and killing tens of thousands of defenseless Palestinian women and children.

In a meeting with visiting secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Araghchi emphasized the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation to in their quest for self-determination and liberation of their land from eight-decade-long occupation decades. He congratulated the historical victory of the Palestinian people and resistance against the Israeli regime’s unprecedented 16-month genocide in Gaza.

Praising the unity and integration among Palestinians, Araghchi reiterated Iran's principled stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and legal resistance of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupiers.

He also described the Israeli-American joint plot to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland as a conspiracy aimed at to eradicating Palestine.

Meanwhile, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh expressed his gratitude for the support of the Resistance Axis in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen for the Palestinians.

In a separate meeting with the chairman of the Popular Mobilization Commission, Falih Al-Fayyadh, Araghchi stressed the strategic relations between Iran and Iraq.

He appreciated the Popular Mobilization Forces' efforts to secure Iraq's stability, especially during the fight against the ISIS and its positive impact on sustainable security in the region.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and the ways to support the two countries’ common interests.

