Leader says enemy unable to manipulate public opinion in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says enemies have failed in their attempts to manipulate public opinion in Iran in order to proceed with their conspiracies against the nation.

The Leader made the remark in Tehran as he received thousands of residents from East Azarbaijan Province on Monday on the anniversary day of an uprising by the people of the provincial capital Tabriz against the Pahlavi regime in 1978. Top officials including President Masoud Pezeshkian was present in the meeting as well.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to what he described as “threats through software” posed by the adversaries of the Iranian nation, saying such soft threats that are still ongoing have failed to break the resolve of the Iranian people.

“Threats through software mean manipulating public opinion; means sowing discord; means instilling doubt about the fundamental principles of the Islamic Revolution; means creating doubt about resilience against the enemy. They [the enemies] are doing that,” he said.

With God’s grace, the enemies have failed to achieve their goals as they have been unable to create doubt among the Iranian people, break the youth’s determination and prevent them from moving forward, the Leader further said.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, the most recent development showing the strong resolve of the Iranian people despite the ongoing hostile efforts was the nationwide rallies held last Monday on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader said that the rallies were attended by “masses of people, not just the armed forces and officials,” to commemorate the victory of the revolution after more than four decades, despite all the problems people are currently facing.

“The people face problems, they have expectations, right expectations, but these do not prevent them from defending their revolution. What does that mean? It means that the enemy’s threats through software have until today been ineffective in this country and against this nation,” he noted.

Further in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei called on media owners, writers, scholars and all those active in art and culture sectors as well as young people active on social media to put their focus on countering the enemy’s soft threats.

According to the Leader, the Islamic Revolution has succeeded in establishing itself as an independent identity and a great source of hope for the nations of the region and beyond. The oppressors and colonizers of the world are outraged at the Islamic Republic because of the Iranian nation’s resilience and resistance against them, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to hard threats posed by the enemy as well, emphasizing that Iran has no concern for self-defense against them thanks to its highest level of capabilities. As a result of that, the Iranian people feel secure, he added.

The Leader advised the young Iranian people to get more familiar with the concept and characteristics of the Islamic Revolution in an effort to help enhance the country’s defense against soft threats by the enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the United States’ hostility towards the Iranian people is not because of their “Death to America” slogans chanted on various occasions. The enmity, he said, is rooted in the fact that Iran, with the help of its people, has freed itself from their control and has refused to give in.

The Leader also said that the “bullying statements by the Americans” and their demand for seizing or owning parts of countries show the ugly, violent, and arrogant nature of the oppressors and “the complicated Zionist network.”

