Iran supports peaceful resolution of Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic supports the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels, rejecting the allegation leveled by Washington that Tehran intensifies that crisis.

In a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, the mission categorically rejected the accusations by the U.S.

Reiterating Iran’s stance on Yemeni, the mission said that the crisis must be resolved through a comprehensive political process that ensures the independence, national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

The mission said that lasting peace in the region must be achieved without the intervention of foreign countries.

It said Washington cannot conceal its complicity with the crimes of the Israeli regime by making accusations against Tehran.

7129**4482