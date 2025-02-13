U.S. aircraft carrier hits commercial ship near Egypt

New York, IRNA – The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has collided with a commercial ship near Port Said, Egypt, the U.S. Navy has said.

U.S. Sixth Fleet said the collision had not damaged the carrier and that there had been no injuries or flooding over the vessel.

“The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition. The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” US Sixth Fleet spokesman Timothy Gorman said in a statement.

4482