Yemen threatens military action if US starts forced displacement of Palestinians: Ansarullah

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi

Abdul Malik al-Houthi says Ansarullah will use missiles, drones, and naval operations, among other methods if the US and Israel forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Tehran, IRNA – Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, says Yemen will resort to military intervention if the United States initiates the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Ansarullah will employ missiles, drones, and naval operations, among other methods, should the US and the Zionist regime forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza, said al-Houthi on Thursday.

The Israeli regime is avoiding the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, he said.

He condemned US President Donald Trump's threat against the Palestinian people that he would attack if all prisoners were not released on Saturday, describing the US President as a criminal.

