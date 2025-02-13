Iran thanks South Africa for filing genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Pretoria lauds South Africa as the country that has brought a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli genocide on Palestinians.

Mansour Shakib-Mehr made the remarks in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, during a ceremony on Thursday to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

During the event, Iran's envoy thanked South Africa for lodging proceedings in late December 2023 against Israel at the UN's top court over the regime’s violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention regarding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the diplomat described Iran as one of the most independent and influential countries in the world.

Iran has made significant progress in many spheres, including emerging technologies, healthcare, defense industries, space, and peaceful nuclear energy since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

7129**9417