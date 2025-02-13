Car rams into a crowd in Germany’s Munich, suspect taken into custody

Tehran, IRNA – German media say a car has plowed into a crowd of people in Munich, injuring at least 20 people.

The incident happened on Thursday, and police appeared at the site, which is close to Munich’s central train station.

Police announced on X they had “secured” the driver and that he no longer posed a threat.

According to the police, the driver involved in the accident is an asylum seeker who is known to the police for drug and theft offenses.

This incident comes as the Munich Security Conference is set to start on Friday, approximately 1.5 kilometers away from the site of the Thursday incident. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive later today.

4482**9417