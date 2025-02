Tehran, IRNA – German media say a car has plowed into a crowd of people in Munich, and that a major police operation is underway.

German tabloid Bild said a number of people have been wounded.

Munich’s police said in a statement that there is “a major police operation [underway] in the area.”

“We are on site,” it added.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a terrorist attack.

(This item is being updated.)