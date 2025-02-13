President: U.S. doesn’t want negotiations with Iran, it wants Iran to capitulate

Bushehr, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says the United States doesn’t intend to engage in negotiations with Iran and rather wants Iran to submit to its will.

Speaking to a group of people in Bushehr, in southern Iran, on Thursday, the president questioned U.S. President Donald Trump’s real intentions.

“We’re not saying that we don’t negotiate, but Trump can’t impose all kinds of sanctions on us and then speak of negotiating. Why would he block food and water and medicine from us?” President Pezeshkian said.

“They are not after negotiations,” he added, “they want us to be submissive to them. But we won’t be made submissive.”

The president said Iranians would be able to resolve problems by relying on themselves and having a roadmap.

“Enemies won’t be able to hinder our path. We will find our way,” he said.

On Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said Iran’s state of affairs should not be tied to foreign decisions. He said Iranian youths had to become skilled and find the will to achieve success and solve Iran’s problems.

On February 5, Trump signed a presidential memorandum to resume “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic. Since before signing the memo, the U.S. president has also been speaking of a keenness to hold talks and reach a deal with Iran. In his first term in office, he pulled America from a multilateral deal with the country.

President Pezeshkian has said that Trump’s actions contradict his words. And Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said negotiating with Trump’s government would be unwise.

4482