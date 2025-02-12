Feb 13, 2025, 12:51 AM
Journalist ID: 5745
News ID: 85749452
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Fighter jet crashes in U.S.’s San Diego Bay

Feb 13, 2025, 12:51 AM
News ID: 85749452
Fighter jet crashes in U.S.’s San Diego Bay
A screen grab from CCTV provided by U.S. media shows a fighter jet going down in San Diego, the United States, on February 12, 2025.

The fighter jet, an E/A-18 G Growler, crashed in San Diego Bay, near Naval Air Station North Island, on Wednesday.

New York, IRNA – A fighter jet has crashed in San Diego Bay, California, the United States, with the two pilots ejecting before the aircraft hit the water, U.S. media say.

The fighter jet, an E/A-18 G Growler, crashed in San Diego Bay, near Naval Air Station North Island, on Wednesday.

The two pilots were rescued from the water and were taken to the hospital.

The incident was the latest in a series of nearly back-to-back aerial mishaps in the United States that have raised questions about aviation safety.

On Monday, a plane crashed into another one at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing one person and injuring three others.

On January 29, 67 people were killed when a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., collided with a U.S. Army helicopter midair.

4482

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .