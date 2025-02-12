Fighter jet crashes in U.S.’s San Diego Bay

New York, IRNA – A fighter jet has crashed in San Diego Bay, California, the United States, with the two pilots ejecting before the aircraft hit the water, U.S. media say.

The fighter jet, an E/A-18 G Growler, crashed in San Diego Bay, near Naval Air Station North Island, on Wednesday.

The two pilots were rescued from the water and were taken to the hospital.

The incident was the latest in a series of nearly back-to-back aerial mishaps in the United States that have raised questions about aviation safety.

On Monday, a plane crashed into another one at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing one person and injuring three others.

On January 29, 67 people were killed when a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., collided with a U.S. Army helicopter midair.

4482