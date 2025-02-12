Iran tells United Nations Security Council it supports formation of inclusive gov’t in Syria

New York, IRNA – Iran has informed the United Nations Security Council that it supports the formation of an “inclusive” government in Syria through “free elections” and “comprehensive national dialogue.”

In a statement made to a meeting of the Security Council “On the Situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” on Wednesday, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Saeid Iravani said drew attention to Syria’s situation, including “significant humanitarian and economic challenges.”

Read the transcript of Ambassador Iravani’s statement below.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Mr. President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to China on assuming the presidency of the Security Council this month. I also warmly congratulate Algeria for its successful leadership and its Presidency's conclusion in January.

We appreciate Mr. Pedersen, the Special Envoy, and Ms. Joyce Msuya, the Assistant Secretary-General, for their briefings and their support for the UN’s constructive engagement with the Syrian caretaker authorities to improve the situation in Syria.

Mr. President,

Given the current situation in Syria, I would like to make the following points:

1) Syria continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges. Addressing these issues requires prioritizing the reconstruction of critical infrastructure and the restoration of essential services, particularly early recovery projects that are vital to the country’s rebuilding efforts. However, these efforts are severely hindered by the unjust and unlawful extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the EU. Temporary relief from these illegal measures or limited humanitarian exemptions is not a sustainable solution. These measures must be fully lifted, as they disproportionately harm the most vulnerable population, violate the fundamental rights of the Syrian people, and obstruct the country’s recovery. Equally important, removing these illegal measures is essential to creating the conditions necessary for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of all Syrian refugees and displaced persons.

2) The resurgence of terrorism in Syria poses an escalating and urgent threat. The presence of foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) with conflicting agendas has exacerbated instability, jeopardizing both regional and global security. As the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism warned in this Chamber, “the risk that stockpiles of advanced weapons could fall into the hands of terrorists” remains a serious concern. An estimated 42,500 individuals, some with alleged links to Da’esh, remain in detention camps in northeastern Syria. A structured, accountable process for repatriation is essential to restoring stability in Syria and the broader region. FTFs must be returned to their countries of origin, held accountable through legal proceedings, and prevented from posing further threats. Iran remains firmly committed to combating terrorism and is prepared to cooperate with legitimate international partners to address this critical challenge.

3) The rights of all communities must be fully respected in accordance with international law and all forms of political pressure and harassment aimed at displacing minorities in Syria, particularly Alawites and Shiites, must cease immediately. Likewise, safeguarding Syria’s religious sites is crucial to preserving the country’s identity and unity. In this context, all communities must have unrestricted access to their religious places and be able to practice their rituals freely, without fear of persecution, intimidation, or arrest.

4) Israel remains a serious threat to Syria, repeatedly violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Defying all Security Council resolutions, this regime refuses to withdraw from the occupied Golan Heights. With U.S. support, Israel has expanded its occupation and systematically dismantled Syria’s military and research infrastructure. The Security Council must take decisive action to stop these violations and compel Israel to withdraw from all occupied Syrian territories.

5) Iran once again reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity. The future of Syria must be determined solely by its people, free from any external interference or imposition. Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government through free elections and comprehensive national dialogue, ensuring fair representation for all Syrians. Resolution 2254 (2015) provides a clear framework, with constitutional reform as a key priority. Furthermore, Iran underscores Syria’s rightful and deserved place in the international community, emphasizing its commitment to international and bilateral obligations while safeguarding its sovereignty.

6) We categorically and unequivocally reject the baseless allegations made by the representative of the United States against my country. These accusations are not only unfounded but appear to be crafted solely to distort the truth and reality on the ground and mislead the international community. Regrettably, such claims are neither surprising nor unexpected; they are only the product of directives from Washington, which finds it necessary to accuse Iran at every Security Council meeting. However, the facts speak for themselves. For many years, under the pretext of counterterrorism, the United States has repeatedly violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and provided safe havens for terrorist groups and the occupying regime of Israel to further its geopolitical ambitions.

7) In conclusion, Mr, President, Iran remains dedicated to playing a constructive role, working in coordination with the United Nations, regional partners, and the Syrian government, which represents the will of the Syrian people, to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region. In this context, we fully support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and stress that the United Nations must play a central role in this process.

Thank you.

4482