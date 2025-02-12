President says Iran’s state of affairs should not be tied to foreign decisions

Bushehr, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iranians should strive to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps and not allow decisions by foreign governments to affect the state of the country.

Speaking at a meeting in Bushehr, in southern Iran, on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said Iranians needed to believe that they can improve the country.

“We shouldn’t look to others; some speech by some president halfway around the world shouldn’t disrupt the state of our country,” the president said. “Who says they can stop us and that we can’t manage to succeed on our own?”

“We will stand against the enemies with might and will try to achieve honor and pride. No one can stop our growth and progress,” he added.

He said Iranian youths had to become skilled and find the will to achieve success and solve problems.

