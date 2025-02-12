Iranian, Turkmenistan officials explore ways to expand economic cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian ministers of oil and foreign affairs have hosted a Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov for talks that focused on promoting cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic sector.

Iran’s Top Diplomat Abbas Araghchi and Meredov held their talks on Wednesday, and later elaborated on their negotiations during a joint press conference.

Araghchi highlighted the deep historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan, noting that his country was among the first nations to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence and its policy of neutrality.

He emphasized Iran’s respect for Turkmenistan’s support for international peace initiatives including two recent resolutions that were approved at the United Nations.

The two sides also addressed regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and Gaza.

According to Araghchi, “very good consultations” were held on Afghanistan. He also said Tehran and Ashgabat share common views on Gaza, with both opposing a plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump to resettle residents of the Palestinian territory in other countries.

Meredov congratulated Iran on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which fell on Monday, and wished peace, prosperity, and development for Iran.

He referred to the ongoing political dialogue between the two countries, noting that high-level visits and negotiations significantly contributed to deep bilateral relations.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister underscored the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, electricity, gas, transportation, and ecology.

He announced that the Iran-Turkmenistan joint economic cooperation commission would hold a meeting in the near future as part of efforts to boost their economic ties. He did not however announce the exact date.

Meredov held a separate meeting with Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad on Wednesday. Both officials emphasized the importance of boosting cooperation between their countries in oil and gas sectors.

Paknejad noted that constructive interaction with neighboring countries, particularly Turkmenistan, which he described as a friendly and brotherly country, is a key aspect of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

For his part, Meredov stated that Iran and Turkmenistan have historically enjoyed good relations, and in recent years, their relationship has evolved, with his country eager to broaden cooperation in various sectors with Iran.

He said that Iran has been Turkmenistan’s second partner over the past decades when it comes to cooperation in the gas sector.

