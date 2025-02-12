‘I am here and will be to the end!’ President Pezeshkian refutes rumors of resignation

Bushehr, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected rumors that he has resigned or that he may do so later in his presidency.

“We have to join hands and build up our country with unity and convergence,” the president said while addressing people in Bushehr, southern Iran, on Wednesday. “I never sought out the presidency, but I have been seeking and will to seek to the end the honor and pride of Islam and our country.”

President Pezeshkian also took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump. He said Trump has signed a memo that accuses Iran of “terrorism” and of “disrupting regional peace” while it is the United States that has been carrying out or abetting acts of sabotage against the Islamic Republic and providing Israel with weaponry to kill Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“They’re saying ‘You should not have weapons and missile,’ meaning that Israel would be able to bomb our country and leave just as it bombed Gaza,” the president said.

‘Trump is saying one thing but doing another’

Pezeshkian said the U.S. president speaks of wanting negotiations with Iran but then closes all doors to negotiations by taking every measure to harm Iran.

“He (Trump) says at the podium that he wants to negotiate with us but on the other hand closes all paths and takes every necessary decision to ground down,” the president said. “If you’re the man of negotiations, why do you do these things?”

‘We want war with no one’

He asked why U.S. forces had to be in the West Asia region in the first place.

“What business do you have being here…? You have come to our region, assassinating and destroying people, and you speak of security and call us ‘terrorists?!’” the president said.

He said the Iranian nation would want war with no one but would also not submit to any threat.

“We want war with no country, we have established amicable relations with all neighbors, all neighbors are our brothers and sisters and friends,” Pezeshkian said.

