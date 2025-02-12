Pezeshkian administration has ‘active plan’ to counter U.S. maximum pressure: Spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – The administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian has an “active plan” to counter the United States’ “maximum pressure” campaign, spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says.

Mohajerani made the comments as she spoke with reporters following a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by President Pezeshkian in Tehran on Wednesday.

While emphasizing that the U.S. campaign “will get nowhere,” she said that Iran had predicted that the government in Washington would adopt such a policy against the Islamic Republic.

“The administration has an active plan to boost the economy. We will overcome these difficult conditions with the support of the people,” the spokesperson said.

“The private sector and the industry sector are in a much better situation than in the past decades… Our knowledge-based companies are very active,” she said, adding that the Pezeshkian administration is focusing on the private sector’s capabilities, domestic capacities, and relations with neighboring countries as strategies to mitigate the effects of the maximum pressure policy.

Iranians advocate for negotiations, but they will not surrender to bullying, Mohajerani stressed.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office on January 20 for a second inconsecutive term, announced that he would restore the “maximum pressure” policy that he had applied on Iran during his first term after he withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018.

