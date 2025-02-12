Leader hails Monday rallies as ‘popular uprising’ in support of Islamic Revolution

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the participation of people in Monday rallies across the country on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying President Masoud Pezeshkian’s “clear and decisive” speech complemented the great popular movement.

The Leader made the remarks during a Wednesday meeting with scientists, specialists, and officials from Iran’s defense industry, as well as several families of martyrs from the country’s defense sector.

“This recent Bahman 22 (February 10) was one of the most outstanding celebrations of the [Islamic] Revolution – one of the most significant ones,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, describing the rallies as a “popular uprising” in the face of the enemy’s massive propaganda campaign against the Islamic Revolution.

“The people indeed rose up on Monday; they took to the streets, chanted slogans, expressed their views in the media, and this happened across the entire country. It was a popular uprising, a great national movement,” he said.

‘Rallies conveyed message of unity’

The Leader further said the participation of young people and the broad turnout across the country, including in villages despite bitterly cold and highly unfavorable weather, conveyed a “message of unity” from the Iranian nation.

Emphasizing the significance of the huge turnout, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Iranians had done something “extraordinary” by showcasing their “identity, dignity, strength, and resilience” in the face of “foolish threats” repeatedly made against them.

“Complementing this great popular movement on Bahman 22 were the clear and decisive remarks of the esteemed president, who voiced the people’s concerns and articulated what needed to be said,” he said.

“I always reiterate to my audience, to the dear young people to whom I am deeply attached and devoted, that actions must be taken at the right time. The Iranian nation acted at the right time on Monday; they did what needed to be done exactly when it needed to be done. They showed themselves at the right moment.”

Prior to the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the Eghtedar-1403 exhibition for an hour, which showcased the latest achievements and capabilities of the country’s defense industry scientists and specialists.

The exhibition featured advanced equipment and new technologies used in air defense, ballistic and cruise missiles, smart munitions, space technology, drones and aviation, naval vessels, and energy systems.

Iran’s defensive power admired by friends, feared by foes

Referring to the exhibition, the Leader described the issue of defending the nation and ensuring the country’s security as extremely important, stating that Iran’s defensive power is now widely recognized – admired by the “friends of the Revolution” and feared by its enemies – making it a significant asset for the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei recalled a time when global bullies refused to sell Iran essential defense equipment, even at heavy prices.

He noted that those same powers now demand that Iran refrain from selling military equipment to others, emphasizing the vast gap between their past stance of “we won’t sell to you” and their current plea of “don’t sell to others,” a gap that has been bridged through the “efforts of Iranian scientists and the sharp minds of young specialists.”

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable defense advancements despite ongoing sanctions, the Leader said that the country’s defense industry has reached a point where if any part or equipment is withheld, Iranian youth produce an even better version domestically.

