Region will benefit from strengthened Iran-Saudi Arabia ties: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ali Reza Enayati says strengthened ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit the region and enhance solidarity among Islamic countries.

Enayati made the remarks in a ceremony in Riyadh commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Referring to the special attention of high-ranking Iranian officials, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to expanding ties with neighboring countries, he said that Iran is determined to deepen cooperation with its neighboring countries.

The Iranian Ambassador noted that the new path of communication and interaction between the two countries, initiated in the last two years, has become a fixed and irreversible path.

Strengthening bilateral relations will not only benefit the two countries but also contribute to regional cooperation and enhance solidarity among Islamic countries, he said.

Development of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have positive regional effects

The Iranian ambassador expressed his gratitude to the officials in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for facilitating the affairs of Iranian pilgrims and Umrah performers and providing services to them.

He pointed out that the number of pilgrims in the last season reached 90,000, while about 100,000 Iranians have performed Umrah so far.

Regional dialogue in West Asia is a necessity

Referring to Iran's plans to increase convergence in the region, Enayati stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran advocates for expanded dialogue and the formation of regional dialogue to create a common vision for the region.

Condemning the crimes by the Zionist regime

In his remarks, the Iranian ambassador also condemned the crimes of Israel in killing Palestinians and called for the attention and support from other countries to continue the ceasefire in Gaza.

The commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was held in Riyadh was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, heads of missions, representatives of international organizations, and several military and governmental officials including representatives and military attaches of countries.

