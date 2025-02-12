Iran prioritizes ties with Latin America, says president

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Latin American nations, calling it a key priority of his administration’s foreign policy.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation on Tuesday with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, during which he expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He welcomed expanding regional and international collaboration between Tehran and Bogotá.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of unity among independent nations, particularly amid global challenges arising from US policies.

“In these critical times, when decisions made in the US may lead to widespread global crises, fostering convergence, dialogue, and cooperation among independent states is essential,” he said.

He also praised Colombia’s firm stance in supporting the people of Gaza, condemning forced displacement and genocide in the region, and contributing to peace efforts.

For his part, Petro welcomed strengthening ties with Iran, saying that the challenges facing today’s world necessitate greater cooperation among nations.

He also conveyed the Colombian people’s greetings to Iran and expressed his desire to meet with President Pezeshkian.

Petro reaffirmed Colombia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and expressed hope for contributing to lasting peace in Palestine.

