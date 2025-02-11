Iran writes to Security Council to register protest at U.S. president’s threats

New York, IRNA – Iran has written a letter to the United Nations Security Council to register its protest at U.S. President Donald Trump threatening the country with military strikes.

The letter was written by Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani and forwarded to President of the Security Council Fu Cong. A copy was also sent to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Read the letter by Ambassador Iravani below.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon the instructions from my Government, I am writing to draw the Security Council’s attention to deeply alarming and irresponsible remarks made by the President of the United States, in which he openly threatened the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to The New York Post, he stated: “I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it. They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die.” In yet another belligerent statement, during an interview with Fox News on Monday, 10 February 2025, the U.S. President reiterated the same language of war, declaring: “… I would like to make a deal without bombing them….” He went on to say “…There are two ways to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon: "With bombs or with a written piece of paper". These reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits threats or use of force against sovereign states.

Such provocation is further compounded by the so-called “maximum pressure” policy, outlined in the National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) of 4 February 2025. This policy reinforces unlawful, unilateral coercive measures and escalates hostility against Iran, blatantly violating fundamental principles and norms of international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns this reckless threat. The U.N. Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such brazen rhetoric, as normalizing the threat to use force sets a dangerous precedent and must be unequivocally condemned.

The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the U.S. will bear full responsibility. As a responsible member of the United Nations, committed to upholding peace, security, and international cooperation, Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile action.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

4482