Yemen ready to ‘attack Israel’ if it resumes war on Gaza: Ansarullah

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi has warned that Yemeni fighters are ready to “attack Israel” if the occupying regime resumes its military offensive in Gaza in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, al-Houthi stated, “Our fingers are on the trigger, and we are ready to respond immediately if the Zionist regime intensifies its attacks on Gaza.” He warned Israel of the security, military, and economic consequences of a potential escalation of conflict, regardless of U.S. support for the regime.

He emphasized that a new invasion would not be easy for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Condemning a plan by U.S. President Donald Trump for the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, al-Houthi said the “destructive and aggressive project” is part of a broader scheme to seize the lands of the Islamic Ummah.

This plan seeks to seize Islamic holy places; not only Al-Aqsa Mosque, but Mecca and Medina are also part of this U.S.-Zionist project, he said.

Al-Houthi cautioned Arab leaders who might be willing to cooperate with the United States in executing this plan that Americans would not hesitate to abandon them when their interests dictate.

9341**4353