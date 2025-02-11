Delegations from 79 countries to attend Nasrallah’s funeral: Hezbollah

Tehran, IRNA – An official with Lebanon’s Hezbollah has announced that the resistance movement is set to bid farewell to Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine during a funeral to be held on February 23.

Sheikh Ali Daher, coordinator of the High Committee for the Funeral, told reporters on Tuesday that the funeral will be “a day as monumental as the nation itself, one that fosters unity rather than division.”

The official said the team responsible for invitations and protocol has confirmed that representatives from 79 countries will attend the funeral.

He stressed that the slogan, “We shall keep our covenant” symbolizes a steadfast dedication to the legacy of Sayyed Nasrallah. He added that his funeral would be a historic turning point, representing the triumph of blood over the sword.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem is scheduled to deliver a key address during the ceremony, he said.

The event will be held at the President Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut in anticipation of a large crowd.

Nasrallah, the charismatic long-time leader of Hezbollah, was assassinated last September in a massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Safieddine, a cousin and a close aide to Nasrallah who was tapped to replace him as the group’s leader, was also killed in an Israeli raid in October.

