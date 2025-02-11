Feb 11, 2025, 7:13 PM
Saudi, UAE leaders congratulate Iran’s president on Islamic Revolution anniversary

Saudi, UAE leaders congratulate Iran’s president on Islamic Revolution anniversary
President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates send letters of congratulations to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Tehran, IRNA – King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia have sent separate messages of congratulations to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Both leaders expressed their best wishes to President Pezeshkian in their letters, the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan reported on Tuesday. 

Additionally, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, president of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice prime minister and ruler of Dubai, also extended their congratulations to the Iranian president on the occasion.

