Trump threatens to cut aid to Jordan, Egypt if they reject his Gaza plan

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza, who would be forcibly relocated under his controversial plan for the coastal enclave.

Trump made the threat in an interview with FOX News aired on Monday, where he also acknowledged that Palestinians would have “no right of return” to Gaza.

Trump’s proposal for the United States to “take over” and “own” Gaza after its residents are transferred to neighboring countries has been met with strong rebukes from the Arab world and the rest of the international community.

United Nations experts say any forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland would be illegal under international law and would constitute a “war crime and ethnic cleansing.”

Asked by FOX News where the displaced Palestinians might go, Trump suggested, “I think I could make a deal with Jordan. I think I could make a deal with Egypt."

Jordan and Egypt, which receive substantial U.S. military and economic assistance, have firmly rejected any proposals to resettle more Palestinians within their borders.

