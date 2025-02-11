Fourth Iran Geo International Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The fourth Iran Geo International Exhibition kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday with the participation of the coordinating deputy of the defense minister, ministry officials, heads of organizations, universities, and geomatics technicians.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Brigadier General Majid Fakhri, head of the Geography Organization of the Defense Ministry, highlighted key global challenges identified in the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Davos report and other studies.

He said that climate change, water resource crises, environmental pollution, migration, geopolitical competition, food security, and drought are among the most pressing issues facing humanity.

According to General Fakhri, at least 70% of global challenges are linked to geography and require geographic solutions, which depend on precise and reliable spatial data as well as advancements in surveying, photogrammetry, remote sensing, and geoinformatics.

He said that the global geospatial industry is projected to reach $681 billion in 2025, with a 16% annual growth rate leading to a $1.44 trillion market by 2030.

He also highlighted the increasing integration of geospatial technologies with artificial intelligence, IoT, and communication technologies.

Held under the theme “Geospatial Information: The Basis for Wise Governance,” the exhibition serves as West Asia’s largest geospatial industry gathering, facilitating knowledge exchange among industry players, researchers, and policymakers.

4354**9417