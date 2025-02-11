Iran looks to establish balanced relations with all nations: Ambassador to Seoul

Tehran, IRNA – Iran envisions the establishment of balanced relations with all nations with an emphasis on the removal of tensions and on collective security, says the country’s envoy to South Korea.

Ambassador Saeed Kouzechi made the remark in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, during a ceremony to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Monday.

The diplomat said Iran would look to establish balanced political, economic, and cultural ties with all nations.

“Fighting terrorism and opposing the illegal sanctions of the United States of America are among the key elements of… the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Kouzechi said.

Iranians marked the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution during nationwide rallies on Monday.

7129**4482