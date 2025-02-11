Top Iranian general welcomes Omani counterpart in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, has met with his Omani counterpart, Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, in the capital, Tehran.

General Bagheri officially welcomed Admiral Al Raisi on Tuesday before holding talks aimed at promoting bilateral defense and military relations between the two countries at the regional level. They also discussed other issues of common interest.

Al Raisi, who arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the invitation of General Bagheri, is scheduled to pay a visit to the exhibition of the capabilities and specialized achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army that was kicked off Saturday.

The top Omani general will also later meet with the commanders of the Iranian armed forces.

For decades, the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran have been expanding their relations in all fields, including defense.

The officials of the two countries, have time and again, emphasized that geographical proximity and common cultural and historical bonds are key to deepening relations between Muscat and Tehran.

4399