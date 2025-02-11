Official says UN opposes US president's plan to forcibly displace Palestinians

New York, IRNA – Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq has reacted to the US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and said that the United Nations is against forced displacement of the Palestinians.

In response to a question about Hamas decision to postpone release of the Israeli prisoners due to the breach of ceasefire agreement by the Israeli regime, he said that the UN urges both sides to fulfill their obligations on the basis of a ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian Resistance Committees: Trump is overwhelmed by illusions and superstitions

The Palestinian Resistance Committees in a statement announced that Trump's remarks about the Gaza Strip and its inhabitants shows that he is overwhelmed by illusions and superstitions.

These remarks show the ugly and criminal image of all the US administrations that look down on the nations of the world from the perspective of arrogance, it added.

Hamas: Palestinians do not ignore their homeland and soil

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Senior Hamas Official Osama Hamdan said that Trump's remarks cause chaos, and if he wanted to expand the Israeli regime, he could do so in the United States.

The Palestinians will not ignore their homeland and soil and will fight the occupiers until the formation of an independent state with Holy Quds as its capital.

Al -Julani: Forced displacement of Palestinians from their land is not moral

Head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant group Abu Mohammad al-Julani said that Trump's attempt to move the Palestinians from their land is not moral.

He stressed that forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland is a big crime that will not succeed.

Trump doubled down on his controversial ownership plan for Gaza, and says the Palestinians who leave the enclave would not have the right to return.

Trump, who has already caused global anger over his plan to resettle Palestinians out of Gaza, made his new controversial remark on Monday in an interview with Fox News.

“Would the Palestinians have the right to return?” asked Fox News' Bret Baier who sat down with Trump to discuss his Gaza plan. “No, they wouldn’t”, the U.S. president replied, claiming that the Palestinians are going to “have much better housing.”

Trump also claimed that he plans to build “a permanent place” for the Palestinians, “because if they have to return now...it’s not habitable. It’ll be years before it could happen.”

