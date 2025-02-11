One killed, several injured after two jets collide in U.S.

Tehran, IRNA — A plane collision in Arizona has left one dead and three others injured, media outlets have reported.

The fatal plane crash occurred on Monday afternoon at Scottsdale Airport in the US, Fox News reported.

An airplane, a Learjet 35A, that was arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane, a Gulfstream 200 business jet, according to USA Today.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Fire Department has confirmed the death and four injuries, with two people in critical condition.

Kelli Kuester, a spokesperson for Scottsdale Airport, has said that the arriving plane's left main gear appeared to have failed upon landing.

