Iran slams U.S.’s ‘colonialist plan’ to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned against the forced displacement of Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip as proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it “a colonialist project.”

Araqhchi issued the warning during a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, late on Monday.

While praising Algeria’s principled position in supporting the Palestinian resistance for their right to self-determination and freedom from Israeli occupation, the top Iranian diplomat described Trump’s plan to forcibly relocate the Palestinian people from Gaza as in line with a colonialist project to “wipe out Palestine.”

He stressed the need for a unified and firm stance on the part of the international community, especially Islamic countries, against ‘the dangerous plot’ being hatched by the U.S. concerning the Palestinians.

Araghchi also highlighted his recent consultations with officials from Islamic countries and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations to mobilize the international community against the ethnic cleansing plot in Gaza.

He also talked about holding an extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers and called for Algeria’s support in this regard.

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, emphasized his country’s firm position in opposing Trump’s plan to expel Gazans from their ancestral homeland and welcomed Iran’s proposal to hold an OIC meeting to review the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

