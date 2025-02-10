AEOI chief: Trump's maximum pressure plan reveals enemies' goals against Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says a presidential memorandum recently signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to restore his “maximum pressure” on the Iranian nation reveals the reality of enemies' goals against the country.

Eslami made the remark on Monday during a rally in the city of Isfahan to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He said that the Iranian people, based on their religious beliefs, supported the Islamic Revolution and chose the path of freedom and dignity.

That choice has not been welcomed by the global arrogance since the very first days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with arrogant powers always trying to take revenge on Iran by creating difficulties for its people, using different kinds of conspiracies, he added.

Despite all the difficulties, the Iranian nation has resisted in their path and paved the way for the development of their country, the top nuclear official further said.

Eslami also said that the Iranian people's participation in nationwide rallies marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a crushing response to the enemies.

Last week, Trump signed a presidential memorandum to restore a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran that he had launched in his first term.

