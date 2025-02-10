Judiciary chief: U.S. frightened by Iranians’ support for Islamic Revolution

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei says the United States and other enemies of the country are afraid of the Iranian people’s support for the Islamic Revolution, using all plots to end that support.

“Devils, at the top of them the U.S., are afraid of the people’s support for the Islamic Revolution,” the Judiciary chief said on Monday, adding that they have hatched all plots so that the Iranian people stop supporting the Islamic Revolution and system.

He made the comments while speaking with reporters during rallies in Tehran, which marked the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

Mohseni-Ejei referred to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action to resume his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, saying that the hostile act encouraged the Iranian people to have even a stronger presence in today’s rallies.

The brave Iranian people will not be frightened by these threats, and will firmly continue to support the Islamic Revolution and system, Mohseni-Ejei further said.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei attends a rally in Tehran to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary, February 10, 2025.

Millions of people poured into the streets across Iran to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the U.S.-backed Pahlavi dynasty and established the Islamic Republic.

People took part in the rallies in Tehran and other cities, towns, and villages on Monday morning, renewing their allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

