US dream to reduce Iran’s oil export to zero will never come true: Iranian minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Petroleum Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, has emphasized that the strength of the Islamic Republic lies in its people, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump’s objective to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero will never be achieved.

During the rallies of February 10, the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran’s capital, Paknejad emphasized that the Islamic Revolution, which was initiated by the late Imam Khomeini and sustained by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, remains robust because of the unwavering support of the Iranian people.

He rebuked Trump’s administration, stating that its policies, including maximum pressure, have failed and added that Trump’s ambition to halt Iran’s oil exports is an unattainable dream.

Paknejad also criticized the U.S. for aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as one of the world’s most criminal individuals. He highlighted the hypocrisy of both parties claiming to support human rights while committing atrocities in Gaza.

The minister asserted that Israel’s threats should not be taken seriously, as they are well informed of Iran’s power across various fields. He emphasized that the Iranian people are cognizant of the enemies' plots and remain steadfast in their support for the Islamic Republic.

He also noted that despite initial skepticism from foreign entities at the beginning of the Revolution, Iran's oil industry has achieved self-sufficiency over the past 46 years.

3266**9417