President Pezeshkian: Iran’s success lies in national unity, presence of people

President Pezeshkian: Iran’s success lies in national unity, presence of people
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian says that 46 years ago, the Iranian people expelled the tyrants and oppressors and today the country’s success depends on national unity and active participation of its people.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country’s success lies in national unity and the presence of its people on the stage.

In a speech on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution at Tehran’s Azadi Square on Monday, President Pezeshkian said the Iranian people expelled the tyrants and oppressors from the country on the occasion.

“The philosophy and secret of our victory and success is unity, cohesion, and the presence of the people on the stage,” he said.

The president said that all the people of Iran moved with strength, cohesion, and unity, and successfully cut off the hands of foreigners from the country.

(This item is being updated.)

