Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion at Zagreb Open Ranking Event

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has secured first place at the Zagreb Open Ranking Event.

The Iranian team won two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal at the sporting event held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Gholam-Reza Farrokhi in the 82 kg category and Ali-Akbar Yousefi in the 130 kg category won gold medals.

Other Iranian athletes, Mehdi Ahadi (55 kg), Mohammad-Mehdi Keshtkar (63 kg), and Danial Sohrabi (72 kg), earned silver medals.

Additionally, Pouya Naserpour, in the 60 kg weight class, secured a bronze medal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran claimed the team title in men’s Greco-Roman with 147 points, surpassing the Republic of Azerbaijan (134 points), and Hungary (119 points).

The 2025 Zagreb Open Ranking Event took place from February 7 to 9, 2025.

