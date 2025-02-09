‘Beyond absurd:’ London embassy rejects Telegraph reporting on Iran’s nuclear program

London, IRNA – The Iranian Embassy in London has reiterated the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, dismissing a series of reports by the British daily Telegraph, which alleged the country is pursuing nuclear weapons.

The newspaper made the allegations in a series of reports over the past several weeks, including one published on Saturday claiming that Iranian commanders had asked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to revoke his fatwa (religious decree) that bans the use of nuclear weapons.

The Iranian Embassy in London dismissed the allegations on Sunday in a post on X, denouncing the British daily for its misinformation campaign against the Islamic Republic.

“The Telegraph has turned itself into an apparatus for a malign disinformation campaign against Iran. We reject all the claims and accusations it has disseminated on Iran's nuclear programme throughout the past month, including the one published yesterday which is truly beyond absurdity.”

The embassy further said in its post that Iran's nuclear program is “absolutely peaceful” as part of the country’s “national plan for scientific, technological and industrial development.”

The diplomatic mission also said that Iran does not pursue weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) due to its religious beliefs and national values, urging the British newspaper to stop spreading lies and instead expose threats posed by the Israeli regime's nuclear arsenal.

“WMDs, in particular nuclear weapons, have no place in our defense doctrine nor are they allowed under our religious beliefs and national values. Please stop spreading lies and smokescreening the real and imminent threat to world peace, i.e., Israel's nuclear arsenal, militancy and lawless behaviour.”

