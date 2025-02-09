Iran begins extraction of radioactive materials in Yazd

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has begun the extraction and utilization of radioactive materials and associated elements at the Saghand mining and industrial complex’s Anomaly-10 zone, in the central province of Yazd.

The development occurred during a Sunday visit by Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), to Yazd Province.

Accompanied by senior nuclear industry officials and the governor general of Yazd, Eslami visited various sections of the Martyr Soleimani Mining and Industrial Complex.

During the visit, operations for the extraction and utilization of radioactive materials and associated elements at Anomaly-10 of the complex were officially launched.

Exploration and extraction activities in the Anomaly-10 zone have been underway since September 2023, following assessments that identified reserves of radioactive materials and associated elements in the Saghand region.

Eslami’s visit to Yazd followed his trip to Isfahan Province a day earlier, where he inaugurated several projects at the Shahid Raeisi nuclear site (UCF), including the IR-46 iridium hexafluoride production line, a comprehensive technical safety test facility, a semi-industrial-scale sintering furnace for nuclear fuel pellets, and a resistance welding device (RW).

4354**4194