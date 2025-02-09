Maximum interaction with Afghanistan is on agenda: Official

Kabul, IRNA – Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, Alireza Ahmadi, has said that according to the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the policy of maximum interaction with the Afghan nation is on the agenda.

He also said that Ayatollah Khamenei believes that the problems of the region should be solved by the countries of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran according to its policies, supports any action that helps to ensure peace and stability in the region, he added.

