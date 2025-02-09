Spokesperson dismisses rumors about President Pezeshkian resignation

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has dismissed rumors about the resignation of President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying that the administration is doing its activities in full force.

“Truly, some rumors are not even worth responding to”, Mohajerani told IRNA on Saturday night.

She said the Pezeshkian administration is continuing its activities in full force to address the issues faced by the people and resolve their problems.

“While some individuals talk of the president’s resignation to pursue special goals, Dr. Pezeshkian today inaugurated several industrial and development projects in the city of Jiroft”, the spokesperson said, referring to Pezeshkian’s daylong trip to the city, located in the southeastern Kerman Province, on Saturday.

All these are indicative of the administration’s strong determination to address the existing issues and progress the country’s development, Mohajerani added.

