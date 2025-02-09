31 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli forces have reportedly conducted fresh raids in different parts of the occupied West Bank, leaving at least 31 Palestinians injured.

According to Al-Quds TV network, the Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Bethlehem on Saturday night.

The outlet also reported injuries as a result of an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the city of Tulkarm. It did not specify the number of the casualties, but said Israeli troops blocked the entry of Palestinian Red Crescent workers to transfer the injured.

Pal Today TV meanwhile said that Israeli forces laid siege to Nur Shams refugee camp, forcing some families to evacuate their homes.

The Israeli regime has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war broke out on in early October 2023. In addition to the raids, the regime has also increased its military presence in several locations including the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, and Tubas after a ceasefire deal came into force in Gaza on January 19 this year.

