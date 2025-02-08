U.S. approves sales of $7.4 billion worth of bombs, missiles to Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a large sale of weapons to Israel, including thousands of bombs and missiles, totaling about $7.4 billion.

The State Department informed Congress on Friday that it had approved the sale of $6.75 billion in bombs, guidance kits and fuses, as well as $660 million in Hellfire missiles to Israel.

The potential sale comes despite concerns raised by human rights organizations and some members of Congress that the Israeli army has widely used American-made weapons in its genocidal war in Gaza.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the main contractors for this package.

This would be the first U.S. arms sales to Israel since President Donald Trump took office for a second term on January 20.

The new package comes as Trump continues to tout his widely condemned proposal that Gaza should be cleared out of its inhabitants and handed over to the United States.

He has closely aligned his Middle East policy with that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on an official visit to Washington.

4353